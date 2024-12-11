New York Knicks Star Dealing With Injury Ahead Of Hawks Game
On Wednesday evening, the New York Knicks will host the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan (NBA Cup).
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Josh Hart is listed as questionable on the injury report.
Hart is averaging 13.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 59.2% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 24 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Josh Hart (ankle) listed questionable for Wednesday."
Hart has been one of the most important players on the Knicks for part of three seasons.
Since joining the franchise, he has helped them reach the NBA playoffs in each of the previous two years.
The Knicks have had an excellent start to the 2024-25 NBA season.
They come into play as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-9 record in 24 games.
Over the last ten games, the Knicks have gone 7-3.
Via SNY's Ian Begley: "If Knicks beat Hawks tomorrow, they will face the Bucks in an NBA Cup semifinal game on Saturday in Las Vegas. If Knicks lose to Hawks tomorrow, they will play at Orlando on Sunday (6pm tipoff), per the Magic."
Earlier this season, the Knicks lost to the Hawks by a score of 121-116 (in Georgia).
Hart finished the loss with 14 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block while shooting 6/9 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.