New York Knicks Star Dealing With Injury Ahead Of Nets Game
On Friday evening, the New York Knicks will host the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
For the game, the Knicks could be without one of their best players, as All-Star forward Karl-Anthony Towns is on the injury report.
Towns is averaging 26.5 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while shooting 53.6% from the field and 50.8% from the three-point range in 11 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) listed questionable for Friday."
Towns is in his first year with the Knicks after getting traded (via the Minnesota Timberwolves) over the offseason.
Via Stefan Bondy of The New York Post: "To be clear, Towns is listed as questionable and trend with Knicks lately is that questionable means they’ll probably play"
The Knicks are 5-6 in their first 11 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They most recently lost to Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls by a score of 124-123 (at home).
Towns led the team with 46 points, ten rebounds, three assists and three steals while shooting 18/30 from the field and 6/12 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
As for the Nets, they are 5-7 in their first 12 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They most recently lost to the Boston Celtics by a score of 139-114.
On Sunday, the Nets and Knicks will face off (again) at Madison Square Garden.