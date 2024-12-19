New York Knicks Star Downgraded Due To Personal Reasons For Timberwolves Game
On Thursday night, the New York Knicks will face off against the Timberwolves at the Target Center in Minnesota.
However, they could be without one of their best players, as Josh Hart has been downgraed on the injury report (due to personal reasons).
Hart is averaging 14.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 59.4% from the field and 40.4% from the there-point range in 26 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Josh Hart (personal) now questionable Thursday."
Hart is in his third season playing for New York.
He has been one of the team's most important players (and leaders).
During his time with the franchise, the Knicks have reached the second round of the NBA playoffs in back-to-back years.
Right now, the Knicks are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 16-10 record in 26 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Knicks beat the Orlando Magic by a score of 100-91.
Hart finished with 12 points, five rebounds, five assists, four steals and one block while shooting 5/9 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
As for the Timberwolves, they are the eigth seed in the Western Conference with a 14-11 record in 25 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and 6-4 over their last ten).
This will be the first time that the Knicks and Timberwolves have faced off since the 2024-25 preseason.