New York Knicks Star Fined $2,000 By NBA After Celtics Game
On Sunday afternoon, the New York Knicks lost to the Boston Celtics by a score of 118-105.
Josh Hart finished the tough loss with 20 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists while shooting 8/14 from the field in 40 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the NBA announced that Hart had been fined $2,000.
Via NBA Communications: "NYK’s Josh Hart was assessed a postgame Flopping fine of $2,000 upon league office review for https://nba.com/watch/video/nyk-vs-bos-2-23-25… on Feb. 23 vs. BOS."
Following the news, Hart sent out a post (via X)
He wrote: "Dang no Oscar for me 😂"
Hart is in the middle of a very productive season with averages of 14.8 points, 9.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 54 games.
Before the Knicks, he also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers.
With the loss to Boston, the Knicks dropped to 37-20 in 57 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (but still 6-4 over their last ten).
Following the Celtics, the Knicks will play their next game on Wednesday when they host Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden.
Via Frank Isola: "The Knicks won 37 or fewer games 16 times dating back to the 2001-02 season. But now with 37 wins in the final week of February that’s suddenly not good enough? If you say so."