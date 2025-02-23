New York Knicks Star In Jeopardy Of Missing Celtics Game
On Sunday afternoon, the New York Knicks will play the Celtics in Boston.
For the game, they could remain without one of their most important players, as Josh Hart is on the injury report.
The former Villanova star has missed each of the previous two games, so this would be his third straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Stefan Bondy of The New York Post: "Josh Hart has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game"
Hart is in the middle of a very productive season with averages of 14.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 53 games.
He is in his third season playing for the Knicks and has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers.
The Knicks come into play as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 37-19 record in 56 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their ten and are 17-9 in 26 games played away from Madison Square Garden.
Following the Celtics, the Knicks will play their next game on Wednesday when they host the Philadelphia 76ers.
As for the Celtics, they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-16 record in 56 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak (and have gone 8-2 over their last ten).
The Celtics are 17-10 the 27 games they have played at home.