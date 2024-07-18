New York Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Drops Exciting Announcement On Social Media
Jalen Brunson has become the face of the New York Knicks.
The 2024 NBA All-Star finished the season with averages of 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 77 games.
Brunson has a popular podcast with his teammate Josh Hart (Roommates Show).
On Wednesday, the former Villanova star dropped an exciting announcement (via X) about the show.
Brunson: "Roommates coming to you LIVE‼️
Our first ever live event, The Roommates Show Block Party is taking place on September 7th! Hope to see you there🤝🏽
Tickets go on sale at 10am EST on Friday, register for pre-sale here:
The Knicks have been one of the most exciting stories in the NBA over the previous two seasons.
They have built a roster that is seen by many as being a title a contender.
In addition, the Knicks have reunited college teammates Mikal Bridges, Donte DiVincenzo, Brunson and Hart.
Last season, the Knicks were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA playoffs, but lost to the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the second round.
Brunson was the 33rd pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
He has played six seasons for the Dallas Mavericks (and Knicks).
His career averages are 16.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 422 games.