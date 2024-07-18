Fastbreak

New York Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Drops Exciting Announcement On Social Media

Jalen Brunson dropped an exciting announcement.

Ben Stinar

Feb 10, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) before a game against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 10, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) before a game against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports / John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Brunson has become the face of the New York Knicks.

The 2024 NBA All-Star finished the season with averages of 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 77 games.

Brunson has a popular podcast with his teammate Josh Hart (Roommates Show).

On Wednesday, the former Villanova star dropped an exciting announcement (via X) about the show.

Brunson: "Roommates coming to you LIVE‼️

Our first ever live event, The Roommates Show Block Party is taking place on September 7th! Hope to see you there🤝🏽

Tickets go on sale at 10am EST on Friday, register for pre-sale here:

http://RoommatesLive.com"

The Knicks have been one of the most exciting stories in the NBA over the previous two seasons.

They have built a roster that is seen by many as being a title a contender.

In addition, the Knicks have reunited college teammates Mikal Bridges, Donte DiVincenzo, Brunson and Hart.

Last season, the Knicks were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.

They beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA playoffs, but lost to the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the second round.

Jalen Brunso
May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) brings the ball up court against the Indiana Pacers during the third quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Brunson was the 33rd pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

He has played six seasons for the Dallas Mavericks (and Knicks).

His career averages are 16.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 422 games.

Published
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.