New York Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Makes Cryptic Social Media Post
Jalen Brunson is coming off the best regular season of his career.
He is now considered to be among the best point guards in the NBA and is clearly the face of the New York Knicks.
On Wednesday, the All-Star guard made a cryptic post to X with just one emoji.
There were over 2,000 likes and 150,000 impressions on his post in less than 40 minutes.
Brunson wrote: "👀"
Many fans reacted to Brunson's post.
Via @CeeDraco4: "?????????????"
Via @DylanBacker_: "WHAT DOES THIS MEAN JALEN??"
Via @NYKMuse: "What we looking at twin 👀"
Via @ay0ritz: "ITS A CASUAL WEDNESDAY WHATS GOING ON"
Via @PlayoffBoundNYK: "What’s good big bro?"
Via Knicks Union: "WHATS HAPPENING???"
Brunson finished the regular season with averages of 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 77 games.
The Knicks were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA playoffs, but lost to the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the second round.
The Knicks dealt with a lot of injuries, and Brunson got injured during the middle of Game 7 against the Pacers.
Via New York Knicks PR on May 22: "Jalen Brunson underwent successful surgery on his left hand. He will be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks."
In addition to New York, Brunson has also spent time with the Dallas Mavericks (four seasons).