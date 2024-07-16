Fastbreak

New York Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Sends Out Viral Instagram Post Following Extension

Ben Stinar

Jan 11, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) talks with the media after the game against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 11, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) talks with the media after the game against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Brunson has established himself among the most popular New York Knicks stars of all time.

He is coming off an excellent year where he made his first NBA All-Star Game and averaged 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 77 games.

Recently, Brunson signed a contract extension with New York that gives the team a lot of flexibility.

Via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on July 12: "In a largely unprecedented financial concession to give roster flexibility to a contender, New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson has agreed on a four-year, $156.5 million extension, his agent Sam Rose of CAA tells ESPN --- $113M less guaranteed than he’s eligible to receive in one year."

Following the news, Brunson made a post to Instagram (on Monday) that had over 74,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Brunson captioned his post: "Nothing changes"

Brunson was initially the 33rd pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after three seasons of college basketball at Villanova.

He helped lead the Wildcats to two NCAA Championships.

With the Knicks, Brunson is teammates with Donte DiVincenzo, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart, who were all with him at different points during his college career.

Jalen Brunson Mikal Bridge
Apr 2, 2018; San Antonio, TX, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Jalen Brunson (left) and guard Mikal Bridges (right) at a press conference after defeating the Michigan Wolverines in the championship game of the 2018 men's Final Four at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports / Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Last year, the Knicks were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.

They reached the NBA playoffs for the second straight season, but lost to Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the second round.

