New York Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Sends Out Viral Instagram Post Following Extension
Jalen Brunson has established himself among the most popular New York Knicks stars of all time.
He is coming off an excellent year where he made his first NBA All-Star Game and averaged 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 77 games.
Recently, Brunson signed a contract extension with New York that gives the team a lot of flexibility.
Via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on July 12: "In a largely unprecedented financial concession to give roster flexibility to a contender, New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson has agreed on a four-year, $156.5 million extension, his agent Sam Rose of CAA tells ESPN --- $113M less guaranteed than he’s eligible to receive in one year."
Following the news, Brunson made a post to Instagram (on Monday) that had over 74,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
Brunson captioned his post: "Nothing changes"
Brunson was initially the 33rd pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after three seasons of college basketball at Villanova.
He helped lead the Wildcats to two NCAA Championships.
With the Knicks, Brunson is teammates with Donte DiVincenzo, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart, who were all with him at different points during his college career.
Last year, the Knicks were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They reached the NBA playoffs for the second straight season, but lost to Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the second round.