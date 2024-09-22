New York Knicks Star Reacts To Donovan Mitchell Photo
NBA superstar Donovan Mitchell is notably a huge New York Mets fan.
Recently, there was a photo of Mitchell at a Mets game that got a lot of views on social media.
One person to react to the photo was New York Knicks guard Josh Hart.
Hart's post had over 3,000 likes and 160,000 impressions in four hours.
Hart wrote: "Those colors are 🔥 💙🧡"
Many fans also reacted to Hart's comment.
Via @NMGuar1: "Josh, at this point you'd probably be part of the deal to bring DM to New York. Stop recruiting now, you got us Mikal, Knicks are set!"
Via @MikeyCoinSnatch: "Josh we need to recruit some big fellas now. Donny would be taking Hart minutes."
Via @JMaine518: "Josh Hart gonna recruit himself right into a trade package 😂"
Via @YoungBigMek: "no need to tamper now Josh we got Mikal now"
There had been a lot of rumors about Mitchell and the Knicks over the previous two years.
However, Mitchell has been an excellent fit with the Cavs and recently signed a contract extension with the franchise.
Via Adrian Wojnarowski on July 2: "BREAKING: Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has agreed on a three-year, $150.3 million maximum contract extension that includes a player option for the 2027-2028 season, sources tell ESPN."
The Knicks are also coming off an excellent season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They acquired Mikal Bridges (via the Brooklyn Nets) over the offseason.