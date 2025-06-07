New York Knicks Star Josh Hart Reacts To Jay Wright Report
Josh Hart is one of the best role players in the NBA.
The New York Knicks star played his college basketball at Villanova for Jay Wright.
After the team fired Tom Thibodeau, there were rumors that the franchise could attempt to bring in the legendary coach.
That said, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reported that Wright is staying retired.
Via Bondy: "League source: Jay Wright is not a candidate for the vacant Knicks job. He and Leon Rose are close and Leon understands Jay is happy in retirement."
One person who reacted to the report was Hart.
SNY's Ian Begley wrote: "With regard to reports/suggestions of Jay Wright as a Knick coaching candidate, yes, team president Leon Rose & Wright have a close relationship and speak regularly. Because of that, Rose knows Wright is very happy as a retiree, per league source. So Wright is not a candidate for the job, league source said. @SbondyNBA first on it."
Hart responded: "Man Thank You. Stay retired! 😂 @CoachJayWright"
Hart won the 2016 National Championship with Wright.
In addition, Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges also played for him at Villanova.
The Knicks were the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 51-31 record.
They lost to the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of the conference finals.
Hart finished his third season with New York averaging 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 52.5% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.