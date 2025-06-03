New York Knicks Star Josh Hart Sends Out Viral Post After Tom Thibodeau News
On Tuesday, the New York Knicks shocked the NBA world when they fired head coach Tom Thibodeau.
The franchise had been coming off their first appearance in the Eastern Conference finals since the 2000 season.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "BREAKING: The New York Knicks are relieving Tom Thibodeau of his duties as head coach, sources tell ESPN. Thibodeau led the Knicks to their first East Finals in 25 years, made playoffs in 4 of 5 years and led Knicks to consecutive 50+ win seasons for first time since the 1990s."
One person who sent out a post after the news was Knicks guard Josh Hart.
The former Villanova star played the best basketball of his career under Thibodeau.
His post had over 48,000 likes and 1.6 million impressions in less than four hours.
He wrote: "Forever Grateful 🧡💙 Thank You!"
Hart finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 52.5% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 77 games.
In addition to the Knicks, he has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers.
Charania also wrote: "The Knicks are singularly focused on their pursuit of a championship and believe a new voice will serve as the focus for the organization's next step, sources said. After five seasons with the Knicks, Tom Thibodeau is out as head coach."
Thibodeau had been at the helm of the Knicks for five seasons.