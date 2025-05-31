New York Knicks Star Makes Bold Instagram Post Before Pacers Game
Mitchell Robinson is in his seventh NBA season (all with the New York Knicks).
The Knicks currently trail the Indiana Pacers 3-2 in the Eastern Conference finals (after winning Game 5).
Following Thursday's victory (before Game 6), the 27-year-old made a post to Instagram that had over 40,000 likes.
He wrote: "I know a lot of people hate me and that’s okay.
still going to defend the city 🏙️ 🤘🏾🤠"
Robinson finished Game 5 with six points, six rebounds, one steal and two blocks while shooting 3/3 from the field in 20 minutes of playing time.
He is one of the most important players on the team due to his defense and rebounding.
Via EverythingKnicks (on May 30): "There has NOT been enough love for Mitchell Robinson today. He put on a defensive clinic, arguably the best stretch of defense we've seen from ANYBODY this year."
Robinson finished the regular season with averages of 5.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 66.1% from the field in 17 games.
Via SNY's Knicks Videos: "Mitchell Robinson talks about his journey with the Knicks:"
The Knicks will play the Pacers (in Indiana) on Saturday night.
They will need a victory to stay alive (and force a Game 7 back in New York City).
The Knicks last made the NBA Finals during the 1999 season.
They are coming off a year where they lost to the Pacers in the second round (in seven games).
That said, the Knicks dealt with a lot of injuries during that series.