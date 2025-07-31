New York Knicks Star Makes Cryptic Instagram Post
Mitchell Robinson is coming off his seventh season in the NBA (all with the New York Knicks).
He finished last year with averages of 5.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 66.1% from the field in 17 games.
This week, Robinson made a cryptic post to Instagram.
He wrote: "What I want them to see vs what’s really going on🤘🏾
leave em guessing 🙂↕️ big things coming ✨"
Many fans commented on Robinson's post.
@knyt_hoops: "Let’s go Mitch! We got your back always! Go dominate this season. 🫡🫡"
@savesfood: "The arc on that foul shot is beautiful. Get it Big Mitch!!"
@ginotavern1: "JUST A PHENOMENAL NEW YORK KNICK 🗽"
@jodithomas622: "Get it Mitch! 🧡💙🦾 Can’t wait for the season!"
@job_e.pendergrass: "Forget about free throws, we need Mixtape MITCH , with the dribbling, crossovers and 3 pointers"
Robinson was the 36th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
For being such a late selection, the 27-year-old has had an excellent career with averages of 7.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 70.0% from the field in 337 games.
Via StatMuse (on May 25): "Mitchell Robinson as a starter this season:
9.7 PPG
8.7 RPG
1.0 SPG
1.0 BPG
57.9 FG%"
Robinson helped lead the Knicks to the 2025 Eastern Conference finals (for the first time since 2000).
They beat the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics in the first two rounds (before losing to the Indiana Pacers in six games).