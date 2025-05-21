Fastbreak

New York Knicks Star Makes Heartbreaking Instagram Post

Mitchell Robinson made a post to Instagram.

Apr 30, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) reacts during the second quarter of game one of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference semifinal playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Mitchell Robinson is one of the most important players on the New York Knicks.

The 27-year-old center has helped the franchise reach their first Eastern Conference finals since the 2000 season.

After the Knicks beat the Boston Celtics in the second round, Robinson made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 167,000 likes.

Robinson wrote: "As we making history in this playoffs push. not a day goes by when I don’t think about you. I know you up there watching me on the big stage defending the city of NEW YORK like you told me in high school “give em hell 🤠”. Mama thank you for everything, watching over me, getting me healthy to pursue this dream I’ve been chasing my whole life. I love and miss you 💕"

Many people commented on Robinson's post.

@ghostdini13: "She's proud of you Mitch, keep being a good man."

@knicks_everything: "You’re making her proud Mitch🧡💙"

@bigknickenergy: "Win for her ❤️"

May 10, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) warms up prior to game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Robinson finished his seventh regular season with averages of 5.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 66.1% from the field in 17 games.

Via StatMuse: "Fun Fact: Mitchell Robinson is averaging the most offensive rebounds per minute (0.2) ever in a postseason run (min. 200 MIN)"

The Knicks will now face off against the Indiana Pacers with Game 1 on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Robinson was the 36th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

He has spent his entire career with the Knicks.

