New York Knicks Star Makes Heartbreaking Instagram Post
Mitchell Robinson is one of the most important players on the New York Knicks.
The 27-year-old center has helped the franchise reach their first Eastern Conference finals since the 2000 season.
After the Knicks beat the Boston Celtics in the second round, Robinson made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 167,000 likes.
Robinson wrote: "As we making history in this playoffs push. not a day goes by when I don’t think about you. I know you up there watching me on the big stage defending the city of NEW YORK like you told me in high school “give em hell 🤠”. Mama thank you for everything, watching over me, getting me healthy to pursue this dream I’ve been chasing my whole life. I love and miss you 💕"
Many people commented on Robinson's post.
@ghostdini13: "She's proud of you Mitch, keep being a good man."
@knicks_everything: "You’re making her proud Mitch🧡💙"
@bigknickenergy: "Win for her ❤️"
Robinson finished his seventh regular season with averages of 5.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 66.1% from the field in 17 games.
Via StatMuse: "Fun Fact: Mitchell Robinson is averaging the most offensive rebounds per minute (0.2) ever in a postseason run (min. 200 MIN)"
The Knicks will now face off against the Indiana Pacers with Game 1 on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Robinson was the 36th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
He has spent his entire career with the Knicks.