New York Knicks Star Mikal Bridges Makes Big Announcement
Mikal Bridges is coming off a productive season for the Brooklyn Nets.
The former Villanova star averaged 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 82 games.
Over the offseason, he was traded to the New York Knicks.
On Monday, Bridges made a big announcement on social media.
His post had over 3,000 likes and 150,000 impressions in less than eight hours.
Bridges wrote: "Switching back to #25 .. have a blessed day .. sorry for the ones that bought #1 jerseys already😓"
Bridges was the 10th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and has played six seasons for the Phoenix Suns (and Nets).
His career averages are 14.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 474 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 39 playoff games and helped lead the Suns to the 2021 NBA Finals.
Via SNY's Knicks Videos: "Mikal Bridges announces that he will wear number 25 with the Knicks, NOT number 1"
As for the Knicks, they are coming off a season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the second straight season, but lost to Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the second round.
That said, the Knicks have one of the most talented rosters heading into the 2025 NBA season.