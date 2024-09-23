New York Knicks Star Reportedly Ruled Out For Start Of NBA Season
Mitchell Robinson is coming off a year where he appeared in 31 games (21 starts) for the New York Knicks.
He finished the season with averages of 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field.
On Monday, SNY's Ian Begley reported the disappointing news that Robinson will miss the start of the 2024-25 NBA season.
Via Begley: "SNY sources: Knicks center Mitchell Robinson will not be ready for the start of the regular season. Depending on rehab process, December/January is a target for Robinson’s return, per sources. Robinson is recovering from offseason ankle surgery. Knicks and Robinson do not want to rush the rehab process and both want Robinson 100% healthy before his return. NYK internally is confident in the depth and versatility of the team to compete while Robinson is out, per league sources."
Robinson missed a lot of last season, so the Knicks are used to playing without him in action.
That said, he is the team's best rim protector and they are better when they have him available.
In addition, the Knicks are already thin at the center position after losing Isaiah Hartenstein to the Oklahoma City Thunder (via free agency).
Before the news came out (on Sunday), Robinson made a post to Instagram.
Robinson wrote: "It’s getting to be bout that time 💙🧡 #StandinOnBusiness"
Robinson was the 36th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
He has spent his entire six-year career with the Knicks.