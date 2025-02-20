New York Knicks Star Ruled Out Against Bulls
On Thursday evening, the New York Knicks will host the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden.
For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as Josh Hart has been ruled out.
Via SNY's Ian Begley: "Josh Hart’s injury is patellofemoral syndrome in his right knee, per the NBA injury report. He will miss tomorrow’s game vs CHI - the Knicks’ first game following the All Star break. After the CHI game on Thursday, NYK plays at Cleveland on Friday and at Boston on Sunday."
Hart is in the middle of an excellent season with averages of 14.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 53 games.
Via New York Basketball: "Josh Hart’s effective field goal percentage:
—49.3% last season
—61% this season
Of the players who’ve taken 500+ shots the last two seasons, no one is close to this jump"
The Knicks come into play as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-18 record in 54 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and have gone 8-2 over their last ten).
Following the Bulls, the Knicks will play their next game on Friday night when they visit Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.
Hart is in his eighth NBA season.
The 29-year-old has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers.