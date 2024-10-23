New York Knicks Star Under Fire For Poor Showing Against Celtics
The New York Knicks are currently playing their first game of the 2024-25 season against the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts.
Mikal Bridges was one of the team's big offseason additions, but he has gotten off to a slow start to the season.
Through his first 26 minutes, Bridges had seven points and two assists while shooting 3/8 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range.
Many fans have reacted on social media to Bridges' performance (and changing his jump shot).
@Mikebeenhere: "Mikal Bridges shoot like he got new arms"
@Joe_Mehalik: "Can anyone explain to me why Mikal Bridges did that to his shot? One of the most bizarre things i’ve ever seen"
@RotoPat: "What on earth did Mikal Bridges do to his shot lol"
@AidanLaPorta69: "Morey deserves another pat on the back for not trading for Mikal Bridges"
@VGKBetta: "Nets:
Knicks 2025 1st (unprotected)
Knicks 2027 1st (unprotected)
Knicks 2028 Swap (unprotected)
Knicks 2029 1st (unprotected)
Knicks 2031 1st (unprotected)
Bucks 2025 1st
Nets 2025 2nd
Mavericks 2030 2nd
Bojan Bogdanovic
Ziaire Williams
Shake Milton
Knicks:
Mikal Bridges"
@freewave3: "Mikal Bridges is shooting 0.08% (2/23) from three as a Knick"
Bridges finished last season with averages of 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 82 games for the Brooklyn Nets.
Following the Celtics, the Knicks will head home to host the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan on Friday evening.