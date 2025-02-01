New York Knicks Starter Dealing With Injury Ahead Of Lakers Game
On Saturday night, the New York Knicks will host the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
For the game, the Knicks could be without one of their best players, as Josh Hart is on the injury report.
Hart is averaging 13.9 points, 9.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 47 games.
Via @NBA_NewYork: "Knicks say Josh Hart QUESTIONABLE vs Lakers Saturday - sore right knee - 4th game
Also Pacome Dadiet OUT - right great toe sprain"
The Knicks are coming off a 122-112 victory over the Denver Nuggets (at home).
Hart finished the win with 15 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals while shooting 7/12 from the field in 34 minutes of playing time.
The former Villanova star has established himself as one of the best guards in the NBA.
He is in his third season playing for the Knicks.
Prior to New York, Hart spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers.
The Knicks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-16 record in 48 games.
They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak (and have gone 7-3 over their last ten).
Following the Lakers, the Knicks will play their next game on Monday when they host the Houston Rockets.
At home, they are 17-8 in the 25 games they have played at Madison Square Garden.