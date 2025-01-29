New York Knicks Starter Dealing With Injury Ahead Of Nuggets Game
On Wednsday night, the New York Knicks will host the Denver Nuggets at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
For the game, they could be without one of their most important players, as Josh Hart is on the injury report.
Hart is averaging 13.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 55.5% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 46 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Josh Hart (knee) listed questionable for Wednesday."
The Knicks are coming off a 143-106 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.
Hart finished with four points, ten rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 2/6 from the field in 26 minutes of playing time.
Via KnicksMuse: "I think it’s time to put Josh Hart into some serious conversations.
He’s undoubtedly been a Top-50 Player in the NBA this season, if not better."
The Knicks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-16 record in 47 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak (and 7-3 over their ten).
Following the Nuggets, the Knicks will play their next game on Saturday when they host the Los Angeles Lakers.
At home, they have gone 16-8 in 24 games.
As for Denver, they are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 28-18 record in 46 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and 7-3 over their last ten).
Following New York, the Nuggets will visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.