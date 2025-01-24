New York Knicks Starter Dealing With Knee Injury Ahead Of Kings Game
On Saturday evening, the New York Knicks will host the Sacramento Kings at Madison Square Garden.
For the game, the Knicks could be without one of their best players, as Josh Hart is on the injury report.
Hart is averaging 14.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 55.7% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 44 games.
Via SNY's Ian Begley: "Josh Hart is being listed as questionable with right knee soreness for tomorrow vs SAC"
The Knicks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-16 record in 45 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and 5-5 over their last ten).
The Knicks most recently beat D'Angelo Russell and the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 99-95 (at Barclays Center).
Hart finished the win with seven points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and two steals while shooting 3/5 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
Via @LetsTalkKnicks_: "Josh Hart received 18 player votes for All-Star Voting:
#10 for player rank among guards
#11 for fan rank among guards
369,251 votes by the public
Josh received as many player votes as Tyrese Haliburton, Derrick White, and Tyler Herro."
As for the Kings, they are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 23-21 record in 44 games.
They are 8-2 over their last ten.
Saturday will be the first time the Kings and Knicks face off during the 2024-25 season.