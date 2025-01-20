New York Knicks Starter Dealing With Neck Injury Ahead Of Hawks Game
On Monday afternoon, the New York Knicks will host the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Josh Hart is dealing with a neck injury.
Hart is averaging 14.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 42 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Josh Hart (neck) listed questionable for Monday."
The Knicks are coming off a 116-99 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves (at home).
Hart finished the game with 12 points, nine rebounds and three steals while shooting 3/12 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 38 minutes.
Via SNY's Ian Begley during Friday's game: "Josh Hart grabbing his left shoulder after a collision under the basket with Jericho Sims. Couldn't tell if he was pushed into Sims or not. Hart is headed to the locker room. He was also grabbing his left shoulder earlier in the game."
The Knicks enter the day as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-16 record in 43 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
At home, the Knicks are 13-8 in the 21 games they have played at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
Following the Hawks, they will play their next game on Tuesday when they visit D'Angelo Russell and the Brooklyn Nets.
Hart is in his third season playing for the Knicks.
He has also spent time with the Lakers, Pelicans and Trail Blazers.