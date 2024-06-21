Fastbreak

New York Knicks Starter Reportedly On The Trading Block

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the New York Knicks are open to moving one of their best players.

Ben Stinar

Apr 2, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau looks on against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Mitchell Robinson is one of the most important players on the New York Knicks.

However, the talented center is coming off a year where he only appeared in 31 regular season games (and six NBA playoff games) due to injuries.

He finished the year with averages of 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field.

Apr 20, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) after being called for a foul in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers in game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
On Friday, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported intel from around the league.

In one tidbit, Fischer reported that the Knicks are open to trading Robinson.

Via Fischer's article on Yahoo Sports: "Hartenstein, at this moment, is now generally expected to return to New York, as the Knicks have contacted opposing teams about moving Mitchell Robinson, sources said."

Robinson has spent his entire career playing for New York.

He was the 36th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and has played six seasons in the league.

Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) handles the ball against New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) during overtime in game 5 of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Robinson has career averages are 8.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 70.1% from the field in 320 regular season games.

He has also appeared in 17 NBA playoff games (11 starts).

The Knicks had an impressive season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.

They beat Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).

However, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the second round.

Robinson was among several Knicks who were injured in the playoffs.

