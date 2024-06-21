New York Knicks Starter Reportedly On The Trading Block
Mitchell Robinson is one of the most important players on the New York Knicks.
However, the talented center is coming off a year where he only appeared in 31 regular season games (and six NBA playoff games) due to injuries.
He finished the year with averages of 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field.
On Friday, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported intel from around the league.
In one tidbit, Fischer reported that the Knicks are open to trading Robinson.
Via Fischer's article on Yahoo Sports: "Hartenstein, at this moment, is now generally expected to return to New York, as the Knicks have contacted opposing teams about moving Mitchell Robinson, sources said."
Robinson has spent his entire career playing for New York.
He was the 36th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and has played six seasons in the league.
Robinson has career averages are 8.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 70.1% from the field in 320 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 17 NBA playoff games (11 starts).
The Knicks had an impressive season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
However, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the second round.
Robinson was among several Knicks who were injured in the playoffs.