New York Knicks Urged To Trade Karl-Anthony Towns

NBA reporter Kevin O'Connor sent out a viral post about the Knicks star.

Ben Stinar

Mar 19, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

On Saturday evening, Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks had their season come to an end when they lost to the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Towns finished the 125-108 loss with 22 points, 14 rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 8/19 from the field and 0/4 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.

May 31, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives to the basket against the Indiana Pacers in the third quarter during game six of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

After the game, Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports sent out a viral post about Towns that had 8,000 likes and 1.1 million impressions in three hours.

He wrote: "Trading KAT should be priority #1 for the Knicks."

Many fans commented on O'Connor's post.

@GoIdenState: "He’s a Phoenix Sun"

@RobertSportsBet: "Trade the guy responsible for getting them to the ECF while not having any resources to get someone better.

Awful take."

@luis_m_22: "- Fire Thibodeau. Hire Malone.
- Keep Kat (but he needs to improve his defense over the summer)
- They’ll be contending the next couple of years"

@BoxingAttention: "No it shouldn't. Mikal bridges, josh hart and 3 first for Giannias should be the only move they try and make."

@LetsTalkMavs: "Wild how Randle and Kat are now must trade players"

@FeelLikeDrew: "Nobody wants that contract, he’s bout to make like 60 mill per year"

Apr 24, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) celebrates a three point basket in the first half against the Detroit Pistons during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Towns finished his first year in New York with productive averages of 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 52.6% from the field and 42.0% from the three-point range in 72 games.

He had spent the first nine seasons of his career playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

