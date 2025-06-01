New York Knicks Urged To Trade Karl-Anthony Towns
On Saturday evening, Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks had their season come to an end when they lost to the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Towns finished the 125-108 loss with 22 points, 14 rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 8/19 from the field and 0/4 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports sent out a viral post about Towns that had 8,000 likes and 1.1 million impressions in three hours.
He wrote: "Trading KAT should be priority #1 for the Knicks."
Many fans commented on O'Connor's post.
@GoIdenState: "He’s a Phoenix Sun"
@RobertSportsBet: "Trade the guy responsible for getting them to the ECF while not having any resources to get someone better.
Awful take."
@luis_m_22: "- Fire Thibodeau. Hire Malone.
- Keep Kat (but he needs to improve his defense over the summer)
- They’ll be contending the next couple of years"
@BoxingAttention: "No it shouldn't. Mikal bridges, josh hart and 3 first for Giannias should be the only move they try and make."
@LetsTalkMavs: "Wild how Randle and Kat are now must trade players"
@FeelLikeDrew: "Nobody wants that contract, he’s bout to make like 60 mill per year"
Towns finished his first year in New York with productive averages of 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 52.6% from the field and 42.0% from the three-point range in 72 games.
He had spent the first nine seasons of his career playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves.