New York Knicks Veteran NBA Guard Is Still A Free Agent
Cameron Payne is coming off his first year playing for the New York Knicks.
The 30-year-old point guard finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 6.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 40.1% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 72 games.
This summer, Payne became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
On July 16, he still remains unsigned.
Payne was the 14th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Murray State.
He has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Chicago Bulls, Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers.
His career averages are 7.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest while shooting 41.9% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 477 games.
Via Magic Johnson (on April 19): "Reserved guard Cameron Payne was the big reason the Knicks won. His 11 points sealed their victory!"
Payne could end up being an excellent addition to the bench of a contending team for the 2025-26 season.
During the 2021 season, he helped the Suns reach the NBA Finals.
Via Bleacher Report (on June 23, 2021): "Cam Payne recorded 29 PTS, 9 AST and 0 TO in Game 2 on Tuesday
His career journey:
-Multiple stints in G League
-Waived by Bulls
-Two 10-day contracts with Cavs
-Waived by Raptors
-Played two games for Shanxi Loongs in the CBA
Payne helped the Suns take a 2-0 lead in WCF"
As for the Knicks, they had a fantastic season where they reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years.