New York Knicks Veteran NBA Guard Is Still A Free Agent

Cameron Payne is still a free agent on July 16.

Ben Stinar

Jan 27, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Cameron Payne (1) reacts after making a three point basket during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Jan 27, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Cameron Payne (1) reacts after making a three point basket during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Cameron Payne is coming off his first year playing for the New York Knicks.

The 30-year-old point guard finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 6.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 40.1% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 72 games.

This summer, Payne became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.

On July 16, he still remains unsigned.

May 23, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Cameron Payne (1) reacts in the first half against the Indiana Pacers during game two of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Payne was the 14th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Murray State.

He has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Chicago Bulls, Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

His career averages are 7.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest while shooting 41.9% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 477 games.

Via Magic Johnson (on April 19): "Reserved guard Cameron Payne was the big reason the Knicks won. His 11 points sealed their victory!"

Payne could end up being an excellent addition to the bench of a contending team for the 2025-26 season.

During the 2021 season, he helped the Suns reach the NBA Finals.

Via Bleacher Report (on June 23, 2021): "Cam Payne recorded 29 PTS, 9 AST and 0 TO in Game 2 on Tuesday

His career journey:
-Multiple stints in G League
-Waived by Bulls
-Two 10-day contracts with Cavs
-Waived by Raptors
-Played two games for Shanxi Loongs in the CBA

Payne helped the Suns take a 2-0 lead in WCF"

As for the Knicks, they had a fantastic season where they reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years.

