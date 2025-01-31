New York Knicks Veteran Reportedly On NBA Trading Block
Mitchell Robinson is currently in his seventh season with the New York Knicks.
However, the veteran center has yet to appear in a game due to injury.
He is coming off a season where he averaged 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field in 31 games.
Via Kristian Winfield of The New York Daily News on January 24: "Tom Thibodeau says “there haven’t been any setbacks” with Mitchell Robinson’s rehab from offseason ankle surgery. Thibs remains noncommittal to a January return for Mitch but says the team is encouraged by his work on and off the court."
According to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, the Knicks are open to moving Robinson in a potential trade (h/t HoopsHype).
Via Edwards' article on The Athletic: "League sources told The Athletic that they are under the impression that the Knicks are open to moving the oft-injured Robinson, who will make $14.3 million this season and $12.9 million next season."
When healthy, Robinson is one of the best rim protectors in the NBA.
Therefore, he would be an intriguing addition to many teams.
The 26-year-old was the 36th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
He has spent his entire career in New York.
His career averages are 8.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 70.1% from the field in 328 games.
The Knicks are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-16 record in 48 games.