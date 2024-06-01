Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Sends Out Post After Minnesota Timberwolves Got Eliminated
On Thursday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves had their season come to an end when they lost to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.
Despite the loss, the Timberwolves had an extremely succesful season.
They reached the Western Conference finals for the first time since the 2004 season (when Kevin Garnett was still on the roster).
After the loss, MLB legend (and Timberwolves co-owner) Alex Rodriguez sent out a post on X that had over 1,000 likes and 50,000 impressions in less than three hours.
Via Rodriguez: "What an incredible and historic season for the Minnesota Timberwolves!
We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to the amazing players, coaching staff, and everyone within the Timberwolves organization for their hard work and dedication. Your passion and perseverance have made this season unforgettable.
To the loyal fans and the great state of Minnesota, your unwavering support has truly been inspiring.
The future is bright, and we couldn’t be more excited for what’s to come!
Let’s continue making history together!
Thank you all!
M&A
The Timberwolves finished the regular season as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 reocrd.
This was their third straight season in the NBA playoffs, but the first time they had been out of the first round in that span.
In the first two rounds, the Timberwolves beat the Phoenix Suns (in four games) and Denver Nuggets (in seven games).
As for Rodriguez, he is one of the best MLB players of all time and played 22 seasons for the New York Yankees, Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners.