Knicks And Wizards Reportedly Had Trade Discussions
Mitchell Robinson is among the best centers in the NBA.
The six-year veteran has spent his entire career with the New York Knicks, and he is coming off a season where he averaged 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field in 31 games.
With the NBA Draft and free agency looming, rumors are starting to circulate around the league.
On Sunday, SNY's Ian Begley reported that the Washington Wizards have recently spoken to the Knicks about Robinson.
Via Begley's article on SNY: "The Wizards are among the teams whose talks with the Knicks have included dialogue on Robinson."
The Wizards are among the worst teams in the league, so they need to make many roster upgrades.
They traded Daniel Gafford to the Dallas Mavericks during the middle of the season, so potentially adding another center would make sense.
Robinson was initially the 36th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
He has career averages of 8.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 70.1% from the field in 320 regular season games.
The 26-year-old has also appeared in 17 NBA playoff games (11 starts).
The Knicks are coming off a season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
However, the team dealt with injuries and lost to the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the second round.