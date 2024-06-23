Fastbreak

Knicks And Wizards Reportedly Had Trade Discussions

According to SNY's Ian Begley, the New York Knicks and Washington Wizards had trade discussions.

Oct 19, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) and New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) walk up court during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Mitchell Robinson is among the best centers in the NBA.

The six-year veteran has spent his entire career with the New York Knicks, and he is coming off a season where he averaged 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field in 31 games.

With the NBA Draft and free agency looming, rumors are starting to circulate around the league.

On Sunday, SNY's Ian Begley reported that the Washington Wizards have recently spoken to the Knicks about Robinson.

Via Begley's article on SNY: "The Wizards are among the teams whose talks with the Knicks have included dialogue on Robinson."

The Wizards are among the worst teams in the league, so they need to make many roster upgrades.

They traded Daniel Gafford to the Dallas Mavericks during the middle of the season, so potentially adding another center would make sense.

Nov 28, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) dunks in front of Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams (5) and guard Terry Rozier (3) and forward Brandon Miller (24) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson was initially the 36th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

He has career averages of 8.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 70.1% from the field in 320 regular season games.

The 26-year-old has also appeared in 17 NBA playoff games (11 starts).

The Knicks are coming off a season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.

They beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).

However, the team dealt with injuries and lost to the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the second round.

