Two 49ers' Stars Attend Cavs-Warriors Game

San Francisco 49ers' stars Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk were in attendance at Friday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.
On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors played a very entertaining game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in San Francisco at the Chase Center.  

The game came down to the wire, and the Warriors pulled off a 106-101 win. 

Fans of San Francisco sports will be happy to see that 49ers' stars Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk were in attendance at the game. 

Not only did they come to a great game, but they got to watch Steph Curry's brilliance.

The two-time MVP erupted for 40 points, five rebounds, five assists and one steal. 

He also shot 15/23 from the field and 6/11 from the three-point range. 

With 34 seconds left, the Warriors had a 101-100 lead, and Curry drilled a three-pointer to seal the game. 

He has been sensational to start the season, averaging 33.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest (while shooting 44.0% from the three-point range). 

The Warriors also won their second straight game and have improved to 5-7 in their first 12 games. 

They are 0-6 on the road but an impressive 5-1 in the six games that they have played at home. 

Meanwhile, the 49ers will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night in San Francisco. 

They are currently 4-4 in the eight games that they have played this season. 

Samuel has 32 receptions for 387 receiving yards and two touchdowns, while Aiyuk has 38 receptions for 483 receiving yards and four touchdowns. 

They have one of the best rosters in the entire NFL. 

