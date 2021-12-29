Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    Magic's Starting Lineup Against The Bucks
    Publish date:

    Magic's Starting Lineup Against The Bucks

    The Orlando Magic have announced their starting lineup for their game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
    Author:

    The Orlando Magic have announced their starting lineup for their game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

    The Orlando Magic are hosting the defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday evening in Florida, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup. 

    The full lineup for the Magic against the Bucks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Magic come into the game with a 7-27 record in 34 games this season, and do not appear as if they will come close to competing for a playoff spot.   

    With this young of a roster (and lack of talent), they are clearly in a rebuilding mode. 

    As for the Bucks, they appear as if they will once again be one of the contenders to win an NBA title, and come into the game with a 22-13 record.  

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17375641_168388303_lowres
    News

    Magic's Starting Lineup Against The Bucks

    37 seconds ago
    USATSI_17308877_168388303_lowres
    News

    Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Magic

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16993846_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Wizards Official Injury Report Against The Heat

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17417656_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Brandon Ingram's Official Injury Status For Cavs-Pelicans Game

    10 minutes ago
    USATSI_16960099_168388303_lowres
    News

    Bradley Beal's Status For Wizards-Heat Game

    11 minutes ago
    USATSI_17323886_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Cole Anthony's Injury Status For Bucks-Magic Game

    25 minutes ago
    USATSI_17053439_168388303_lowres
    News

    Big Update About The Status Of Kevin Durant

    41 minutes ago
    USATSI_17089617_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game

    41 minutes ago
    USATSI_15630656_168388303_lowres
    News

    Immanuel Quickley's Status For Knicks-Timberwolves Game

    42 minutes ago