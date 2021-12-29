Publish date:
Magic's Starting Lineup Against The Bucks
The Orlando Magic have announced their starting lineup for their game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Orlando Magic are hosting the defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday evening in Florida, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Magic against the Bucks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Magic come into the game with a 7-27 record in 34 games this season, and do not appear as if they will come close to competing for a playoff spot.
With this young of a roster (and lack of talent), they are clearly in a rebuilding mode.
As for the Bucks, they appear as if they will once again be one of the contenders to win an NBA title, and come into the game with a 22-13 record.
