The Boston Celtics Have Signed Bruno Caboclo

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Boston Celtics are signing Bruno Caboclo to a training camp deal.

Charania: "Free agent Bruno Caboclo has agreed to a training camp deal with the Boston Celtics and will compete for a roster spot, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium"

In 2014, Caboclo was the 20th overall pick in the NBA Draft by the Toronto Raptors, and he has also played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings.

The best season of his career came when he averaged 8.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game for the Grizzlies in 2019.

He only played in 34 games, but he was a starter in 19 of them.

In 105 career regular season games he has averages of 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest.

As for the Celtics, they are coming off making the NBA Finals this past season.

They were the second seed in the Eastern Conference, and swept Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

After the Nets, they won back-to-back Game 7's over both the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat in the next two rounds.

In the Finals, they won Game 1 on the road in San Francisco against the Golden State Warriors.

However, they went just 1-4 the rest of the series, and the Warriors won the title in six games.

That was the fourth time in the last eight seasons that Steph Curry and the Warriors have won the NBA Championship.