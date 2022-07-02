Huge News About Darius Garland's Future With The Cavs

On Saturday, some very good news for fans of the Cleveland Cavaliers was reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to Wojnarowski, Garland has agreed to an extension with the Cavs

Wojnarowski: "Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Darius Garland has agreed on a five-year, $193M maximum designated rookie contract extension that could be worth as much as $231M, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. It is the largest deal in franchise history."

Garland had a career-year, and made his first ever All-Star Game.

The Cavs also finished the year as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, but they lost to the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets in the play-in tournament, which eliminated them from making the NBA Playoffs.

