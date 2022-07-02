Skip to main content
Huge News About Darius Garland's Future With The Cavs

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Darius Garland has agreed to an extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs lost in the play-in tournament to the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks, so they did not make the NBA Playoffs.

On Saturday, some very good news for fans of the Cleveland Cavaliers was reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

According to Wojnarowski, Garland has agreed to an extension with the Cavs 

Wojnarowski: "Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Darius Garland has agreed on a five-year, $193M maximum designated rookie contract extension that could be worth as much as $231M, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. It is the largest deal in franchise history."

Garland had a career-year, and made his first ever All-Star Game.  

The Cavs also finished the year as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, but they lost to the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets in the play-in tournament, which eliminated them from making the NBA Playoffs. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updated the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

