NBA Dunk Contest Participants And Odds

The NBA Dunk Contest will take place on Saturday night in Cleveland, Ohio, as part of 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend.

Participants:

Jalen Green (Houston Rockets) +105 odds to win Obi Toppin (New York Knicks) +200 odds to win Cole Anthony (Orlando Magic) +350 odds to win Juan Toscano-Anderson (Golden State Warriors) +700 odds to win

Odds are provided by Bovada

The only player out of the group to be in a previous dunk contest was Toppin, who came in second place last year to Anfernee Simons.

There is no runaway favorite to win the contest, so for people looking to bet on the winner there could be good value.

Green is the favorite, but is only a rookie, and Toppin has the experience of participating last season.

Meanwhile, Anthony and Toscano-Anderson are not players that thought of as the best dunkers in the NBA, so maybe they will surprise some fans.

