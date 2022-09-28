Very Encouraging News About Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans are coming off a very successful season where they were the eighth seed in the Western Conference and took the Phoenix Suns to six games in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

They did so without their best player (All-Star Zion Williamson), who missed the entire 2021-22 season.

On Tuesday, the Pelicans began training camp, and on Wednesday, head coach Willie Green met with the media after day 2.

"Z looked amazing, his strength, his speed, he dominated the scrimmage pretty much, and then he did a good job of looking for his teammates," Green said of Williamson on Wednesday. "What stood out the most is his force more than anything. He got down the floor quickly. When he got the ball he made quick decisions, whether it was scoring, finding a teammate, it was really impressive to see."

Williamson was the first overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NBA Draft, but he has only played in 85 games over three seasons.

In 2021, he made the NBA All-Star Game and averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest in 61 regular season games.

He also shot 61.1% from the field.

When the 22-year-old has been on the court, he has been phenomenal.

His only issue has been availability.

The Pelicans have a very intriguing roster with (2020 All-Star) Brandon Ingram, C.J. McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas to go with Williamson.

If they are healthy, they could have an outstanding season this year.