The Milwaukee Bucks Are Reportedly Signing An NBA Veteran

Skip to main content
The Bucks Are Reportedly Signing An NBA Vet Who's Played For The Suns, Knicks, Nets And Others

The Bucks Are Reportedly Signing An NBA Vet Who's Played For The Suns, Knicks, Nets And Others

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Langston Galloway is planning to sign a 10-day contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. Galloway has played for the New York Knicks, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, Detroit Pistons, Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets over his NBA career.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Langston Galloway is planning to sign a 10-day contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. Galloway has played for the New York Knicks, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, Detroit Pistons, Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets over his NBA career.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Langston Galloway is planning to sign a 10-day contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, and the tweet from Chariana can be seen embedded below. 

Galloway most recently played for the Brooklyn Nets earlier this season, and the 30-year-old is in his eighth season in the NBA. 

He's also played for the New York Knicks, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Detroit Pistons, Phoenix Suns and Nets. 

The Bucks won the NBA Championship last season against the Suns, and Galloway was on the Suns during that series. 

This season, the Bucks are 25-15 in 40 games, and are the third seed in the Eastern Conference. 

Galloway has career averages of 8.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. 

In 2020 (on the Pistons), he averaged 10.3 points per game, while shooting nearly 40% from the three-point range.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17382216_168388303_lowres
News

The Milwaukee Bucks Are Reportedly Signing An NBA Veteran

just now
USATSI_16377056_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Bucks-Nets Game

8 hours ago
USATSI_17457350_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Kyrie Irving's Unbelievable Play In The Nets-Pacers Game

8 hours ago
USATSI_17168278_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Porter Jr. Tweeted After His Buzzer Beater

8 hours ago
USATSI_16213411_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said When Asked If His Stance On Getting The Vaccine Has Changed

8 hours ago
USATSI_17463505_168388303_lowres
News

Watch RJ Barrett's Buzzer Beater To Beat The Celtics

8 hours ago
USATSI_13596347_168388303_lowres
News

James Harden's Viral Tweet About Kyrie Irving

8 hours ago
USATSI_10748469_168388303_lowres
Rumors

A Former NBA Star Is Reportedly Unretiring

8 hours ago
USATSI_16309722_168388303_lowres
News

The Milwaukee Bucks Announced That They Have Waived A Former All-Star

8 hours ago