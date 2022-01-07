The Milwaukee Bucks Are Reportedly Signing An NBA Veteran

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Langston Galloway is planning to sign a 10-day contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, and the tweet from Chariana can be seen embedded below.

Galloway most recently played for the Brooklyn Nets earlier this season, and the 30-year-old is in his eighth season in the NBA.

He's also played for the New York Knicks, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Detroit Pistons, Phoenix Suns and Nets.

The Bucks won the NBA Championship last season against the Suns, and Galloway was on the Suns during that series.

This season, the Bucks are 25-15 in 40 games, and are the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

Galloway has career averages of 8.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

In 2020 (on the Pistons), he averaged 10.3 points per game, while shooting nearly 40% from the three-point range.

