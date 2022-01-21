Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Lost To The Pacers

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Indiana Pacers in overtime on Thursday night 121-117, and after the game Steph Curry spoke to reporters.

A clip of Curry speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

"There's no panic," Curry said postgame. "It's just the standard that we hold ourselves too, and what we've shown that we can do through out the beginning of the season you want to hold onto that as much as you can. We made it look easy, but it's really hard to win games in this league."

Curry finished the game with 39 points, five rebounds and eight assists.

The Warriors fell to 33-12 on the season in 45 games, but still remain as the second seed in the Western Conference.

