Ja Morant's Amazing Play That Didn't Count

Watch Ja Morant's Ridiculous Play That Didn't Count
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New York Knicks on Friday evening in Tennessee.
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the New York Knicks by a score of 118-114 in Tennessee on Friday night, and during the game Ja Morant had an incredible play that did not end up counting.
The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.
Morant finished the game with 37 points, four rebounds and eight assists.
The Grizzlies won their second straight game to improve to 46-22 in the 68 games that they have played, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.
As for the Knicks, the loss snapped a three-game winning streak, and dropped them to 28-39 on the season, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.
