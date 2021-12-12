Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    James Harden's Status For Nets-Pistons Game
    Publish date:

    James Harden's Status For Nets-Pistons Game

    James Harden has been ruled out for the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons for rest.
    Author:

    James Harden has been ruled out for the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons for rest.

    James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets will be in Michigan to play the Detroit Pistons on Sunday evening.  

    However, Harden will miss his first game of the season, because the 2018 MVP has been ruled out for rest.    

    The status of Harden for the game on Sunday can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Nets come into the game with an 18-8 record in their first 26 games after defeating the Atlanta Hawks 113-108 in Georgia on Friday night. 

    They are also the top seed in the Eastern Conference, and this is with Kyrie Irving not having played in any games yet this season. 

    Harden is averaging 20.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 9.6 assists per game. 

    He's in his first full season with the Nets after being traded from the Houston Rockets during the regular season last year.    

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17224866_168388303_lowres
    News

    James Harden's Status For Nets-Pistons Game

    just now
    USATSI_17275683_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    George Hill's Injury Status For Bucks-Knicks Game

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_13665932_168388303_lowres
    News

    Some Kyrie Irving News Was Reported On Friday

    16 minutes ago
    USATSI_17321819_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Warriors Have Made A Roster Move With Klay Thompson And James Wiseman

    21 minutes ago
    USATSI_16372249_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out The Photo Mikal Bridges Tweeted Of Devin Booker

    33 minutes ago
    USATSI_17333869_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Kevin Durant Talk Smack To A Fan During The Nets Win Over The Hawks

    34 minutes ago
    USATSI_17309044_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Warriors Could Easily Win The NBA Title If They Trade For This Player

    35 minutes ago
    USATSI_12842113_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Chicago Bulls Have Signed A Former Golden State Warriors Star

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17089617_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Warriors-76ers Game

    5 hours ago