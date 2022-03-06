Watch Julius Randle Get Ejected For Shoving Suns Star

Watch Julius Randle Get Ejected From Knicks-Suns Game
Julius Randle got ejected in Friday's game between the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns.
The New York Knicks lost their seventh straight game on Friday night when the Phoenix Suns beat them 115-114 in Arizona.
During the game, Julius Randle got ejected for shoving Cam Johnson, and the clip of what happened can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of ESPN.
Ironically, Johnson ended up hitting the game-winner to give the Suns the win (see tweet below from Bleacher Report).
The Suns improved to 51-12 on the season in the 63 games that they have played, which is good for the best record in the entire NBA.
As for the Knicks, they fell to 25-38 in the 63 games that they have played, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.
