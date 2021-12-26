Kemba Walker Became The First Player In New York Knicks History To Do This

The New York Knicks hosted the Atlanta Hawks for the first game of the day on the NBA's Christmas slate.

The Knicks won the game 101-87.

Knicks point guard Kemba Walker had a triple-double (10 points, 10 rebounds 12 assists, and he is now the first player in the history of the Knicks to ever record a triple-double on Christmas (via EliasSports).

The significance of his performance can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Knicks PR.

The tweet from the Knicks said: "Kemba Walker is the second Knick in franchise history to follow a 40-point game with a triple double. (Carmelo Anthony, April 2012). He is the seventh player in NBA history, first since 2017 and first Knick to post a triple double on Christmas Day. @EliasSports"

Walker had been out of the Knicks rotation for nearly three-weeks, but since returning to playing he has been sensational.

