Skip to main content
    •
    December 26, 2021
    Kemba Walker Became The First Player In New York Knicks History To Do This
    Publish date:

    Kemba Walker Became The First Player In New York Knicks History To Do This

    Kemba Walker had a triple-double in the game between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks on Christmas.
    Author:

    Kemba Walker had a triple-double in the game between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks on Christmas.

    The New York Knicks hosted the Atlanta Hawks for the first game of the day on the NBA's Christmas slate.     

    The Knicks won the game 101-87.  

     Knicks point guard Kemba Walker had a triple-double (10 points, 10 rebounds 12 assists, and he is now the first player in the history of the Knicks to ever record a triple-double on Christmas (via EliasSports).    

    The significance of his performance can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Knicks PR.  

    The tweet from the Knicks said: "Kemba Walker is the second Knick in franchise history to follow a 40-point game with a triple double. (Carmelo Anthony, April 2012). He is the seventh player in NBA history, first since 2017 and first Knick to post a triple double on Christmas Day. @EliasSports"

    Walker had been out of the Knicks rotation for nearly three-weeks, but since returning to playing he has been sensational. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17410326_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo's Game-Sealing Block

    10 seconds ago
    USATSI_17407434_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kemba Walker Became The First Player In New York Knicks History To Do This

    42 seconds ago
    USATSI_17034129_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kemba Walker Said After The Knicks Won On Christmas

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17410854_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Photos James Harden Tweeted After The Nets Won On Christmas

    18 minutes ago
    USATSI_17335483_168388303_lowres
    News

    Devin Booker's Tweet From 4 Years Ago Came True

    29 minutes ago
    USATSI_17408665_168388303_lowres
    News

    Steph Curry Did Something He's Never Done In His Career

    29 minutes ago
    USATSI_17308270_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted About Draymond Green

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_17410334_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Celtics On Christmas

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_17178912_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted After The Brooklyn Nets Won On Christmas

    32 minutes ago