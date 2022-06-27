Kyrie Irving Makes Final Decision About His Future

There have been many rumors about the future of Kyrie Irving with the Brooklyn Nets, but on Monday major news was reported.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Irving will opt into his player option to play for the Nets next season.

Charania: "Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is opting into his $37 million player option for the 2022-23 season, @TheAthletic @Stadium has learned. Irving is bypassing on multiple opt-in and trade scenarios to fulfill his four-year commitment to the Nets and Kevin Durant."

Charania also reported a quote from Irving himself.

Charania: "Kyrie Irving: “Normal people keep the world going, but those who dare to be different lead us into tomorrow. I’ve made my decision to opt in. See you in the fall. A11even.”"

Irving and the Nets got swept in the first-round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics, and he also had a very unique season himself.

Early on, he was not with the team, and then the Nets allowed him to be a part-time player (the vaccine requirement in NYC prevented him from playing in home games).

Eventually, the requirement was lifted, but the Nets clearly did not have great chemistry.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (before the news of Irving opting in came out), the Los Angeles Lakers had interest in acquiring Irving.

Woj: ESPN Sources: "Outside of the Lakers, there are currently no known teams planning pursuit of sign-and-trades for Nets G Kyrie Irving. No sign-and-trades can be formally discussed until after 6 PM on Thursday. Brooklyn isn't believed to have interest in available Lakers packages."