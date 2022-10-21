Clippers And Lakers Starting Lineups

The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers are facing off in California (with the Lakers as the home team) on Thursday evening.

For the game, both teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Clippers will start Jackson, Powell, George, Morris, Zubac on Thursday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Lakers will start Westbrook, Beverley, Walker, James, Davis on Thursday."

The Clippers are playing their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season, while the Lakers already played their first game on Tuesday evening.

They lost to the Golden State Warriors by a score of 123-109, so they come into the game with an 0-1 record.

As for the Clippers, they are also bringing Kawhi Leonard off the bench, which will be very intriguing to see.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Coach Lue said Clippers have plan for how long Kawhi Leonard will come off bench. Said it isn't long-term and could change if Kawhi doesn't feel comfortable doing it."

Last season, Leonard did not play while he recovered from a torn ACL.

Therefore, the Clippers had a tough season, and they finished as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

They missed the NBA Playoffs after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are coming off an even worse season as they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference and missed the NBA Playoffs (and the play-in tournament).

Both teams could be contenders based on the talent on their rosters.