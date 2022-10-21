Skip to main content
Clippers And Lakers Starting Lineups

Clippers And Lakers Starting Lineups

The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers have announced their starting lineups for Thursday’s game.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers are facing off in California (with the Lakers as the home team) on Thursday evening.   

For the game, both teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA. 

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Clippers will start Jackson, Powell, George, Morris, Zubac on Thursday." 

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Lakers will start Westbrook, Beverley, Walker, James, Davis on Thursday." 

The Clippers are playing their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season, while the Lakers already played their first game on Tuesday evening. 

They lost to the Golden State Warriors by a score of 123-109, so they come into the game with an 0-1 record.

As for the Clippers, they are also bringing Kawhi Leonard off the bench, which will be very intriguing to see.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Coach Lue said Clippers have plan for how long Kawhi Leonard will come off bench. Said it isn't long-term and could change if Kawhi doesn't feel comfortable doing it." 

Last season, Leonard did not play while he recovered from a torn ACL. 

Therefore, the Clippers had a tough season, and they finished as the eighth seed in the Western Conference. 

They missed the NBA Playoffs after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament. 

Meanwhile, the Lakers are coming off an even worse season as they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference and missed the NBA Playoffs (and the play-in tournament). 

Both teams could be contenders based on the talent on their rosters. 

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here

More on the Los Angeles Clippers can be read here 

USATSI_19257542_168388303_lowres
News

Clippers And Lakers Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18135544_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Why Haven't The Bucks Signed This 10x NBA All-Star?

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17644585_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Sent Out A Tweet Before The Bucks Play The 76ers

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17209675_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Wizards-Bulls Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17973888_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Star Injured After Reportedly Landing On Ball Boy

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17845991_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Washington Wizards' Deni Avdija Injury Update

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19212244_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Darius Garland Injury Update

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19261566_168388303_lowres
News

Should We Be Worried About The Brooklyn Nets After Disastrous Season Opener?

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19253091_168388303_lowres
News

This Video Of Steph Curry Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar