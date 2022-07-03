Newest Phoenix Suns Star Sends Out A Viral Tweet
On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Josh Okogie signed with the Phoenix Suns.
Charania: "Free agent Josh Okogie has agreed to a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."
On Sunday, Okogie sent out a tweet about joining the Suns that has gone viral on Twitter.
Okogie: "WHAT’S GOOD PHOENIX!"
The 23-year-old was the 20th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Georgia Tech.
Prior to joining the Suns, he had spent his entire NBA career with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
He is a solid defender, but he fell out of the rotation in Minnesota and only played 10 minutes per game.
The Timberwolves lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Memphis Grizzlies, while the Suns lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks.
In 2021, the Suns made it all the way to the NBA Finals.
