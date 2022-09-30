Steph Curry Throws Alley-Oop To James Wiseman In Win Over Wizards

On Friday morning, the NBA season has officially tipped off as the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards played in Japan (at 6 A.M. Eastern Time).

The Warriors won the game by a score of 96-87, and the two teams will play once more Sunday (at 1 A.M. Eastern Time).

During the game, Steph Curry and James Wiseman connected for an alley-oop, and the play is going viral on Twitter.

The post from the Warriors has over 6,000 likes, and the video has accumulated more than 135,000 views in just a few hours.

For Warriors fans, this is an incredible sight to see because Wiseman did not play in a game this past season.

In April 2021, he tore his meniscus, which led him to miss the entire 2021-22 NBA season.

Therefore, he has only played just one season in the NBA and has averages of 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per contest in 39 regular season games.

He was the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, so the fact that the Warriors could win the 2022 NBA Championship without him makes them even more intriguing for this season.

Wiseman finished the win with 20 points and nine rebounds.

"He's been putting a ton of work in," head coach Steve Kerr said of Wiseman postgame.

Curry finished the game with six points, three rebounds and two assists.

As for the Wizards, they were led by Rui Hachimura, who went off for 13 points and nine rebounds in the loss.