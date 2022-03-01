Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Timberwolves Game

The Golden State Warriors will be in Minnesota on Tuesday evening to play the Timberwolves, but they will be without one of their best players for the game.

Five-time All-Star Klay Thompson has been ruled out for the game due to a non-COVID illness, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Warriors are coming off of a devastating loss to the Dallas Mavericks at home on Sunday night where they blew a massive lead in the fourth quarter.

However, they are still one of the best teams in the NBA with a 43-18 record, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games overall.

Related stories on NBA basketball