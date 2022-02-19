NBA 3-Point Contest Participants And Betting Odds

The NBA 3-Point Contest will take place on Saturday night in Cleveland, Ohio, as part of the NBA's 2022 All-Star Game Weekend.

Participants:

Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors) +400 odds to win Luke Kennard (Los Angeles Clippers) +450 odds to win Desmond Bane (Memphis Grizzlies) +500 odds to win Patty Mills (Brooklyn Nets) +500 odds to win Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) +550 odds to win Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls) +600 odds to win C.J. McCollum (New Orleans Pelicans) +800 odds to win Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves) +1200 odds to win

Odds Provided by SISportsBook.com

There is clearly some value on several of the more well known players in the contest.

Young, LaVine, McCollum and Towns are all star players but are at the bottom of the odds.

For instance, Towns is shooting nearly 41% from the 3-point range this season, but has the worst odds to win.

