NBA 3-Point Contest Participants And Betting Odds

The NBA 3-point Contest will take place on Saturday night during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game weekend. Trae Young (Hawks), C.J. McCollum (Pelicans), Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves), Fred VanVleet (Raptors), Zach LaVine (Bulls), Desmond Bane (Grizzlies), Patty Mills (Nets) and Luke Kennard (Clippers) round out the contestants.

The NBA 3-Point Contest will take place on Saturday night in Cleveland, Ohio, as part of the NBA's 2022 All-Star Game Weekend. 

Participants: 

  1. Luke Kennard (Los Angeles Clippers) +450 odds to win
  2. Patty Mills (Brooklyn Nets) +450 odds to win
  3. Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors) +500 odds to win
  4. Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) +550 odds to win
  5. Desmond Bane (Memphis Grizzlies) +550 odds to win
  6. Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls) +650 odds to win
  7. C.J. McCollum (New Orleans Pelicans) +950 odds to win
  8. Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves) +1200 odds to win

Odds provided by FanDuel 

Four All-Stars (Young, LaVine, VanVleet, Towns) are in the contest, but none of them are in the top-two favorites. 

VanVleet is third and Young is fourth, but role players Kennard and Mills are the favorites to win the contest with the same +450 odds. 

While that probably is the right placement, it is still a surprise that the bigger name players are not higher up on the list. 

Therefore, there is clearly some value to be had in betting on some of the stars. 

