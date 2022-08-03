Skip to main content

VIRAL VIDEO: Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Victor Oladipo And Harrison Barnes Playing Pick-Up

Russell Westbrook (Los Angeles Lakers), Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers), Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings) and Victor Oladipo (Miami Heat) were all playing pick-up basketball.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Tuesday, Overtime reposted a video to Twitter (via austinjaustinj/IG), of NBA stars Russell Westbrook (Los Angeles Lakers), Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers), Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings) and Victor Oladipo (Miami Heat) all playing pick-up basketball. 

Over the summer, either with trainers, or in Pro-Am leagues, there is always great content filmed of NBA stars putting in work. 

In this specific video, there are several former duos. 

Oladipo and Westbrook played together on the Oklahoma City Thunder for one season together. 

During that 2016-17 season, Westbrook won the MVP of the NBA. 

That summer, the Thunder traded Oladipo in a package that landed them George from the Indiana Pacers. 

George then played with Westbrook for two seasons. 

They were an awesome duo to watch, but they failed to win a playoff series, and lost in the first-round to the Utah Jazz (2018) and Portland Trail Blazers (2019). 

After spending 11 seasons with the Thunder, Westbrook was traded to the Houston Rockets in the summer of 2019. 

The Thunder also sent George to the Los Angeles Clippers (where he still plays). 

As for Westbrook, he was then traded from the Rockets to the Washington Wizards in the summer of 2020. 

After that, he was traded from the Wizards to the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer of 2021.

Last season, he averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 78 games playing for the Lakers. 

However, the team struggled, and they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 33-49 record. 

USATSI_11863570_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL VIDEO: Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Victor Oladipo And Harrison Barnes Playing Pick-Up

By Ben Stinar54 seconds ago
USATSI_16932485_168388303_lowres
News

On This Day In NBA History: August 3 - The NBA Is Officially Formed

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_16390000_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: The Phoenix Suns Have Signed A New Player

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_18769135_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Patrick Mahomes Comments On LeBron's Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago
USATSI_11414479_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Kevin Durant Comments On LeBron's Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago
USATSI_16967711_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Jayson Tatum Posts 3 Photos To Instagram Story

By Ben Stinar18 hours ago
USATSI_15567157_168388303_lowres
Rumors

What If The Clippers Signed This 10x NBA All-Star?

By Ben Stinar18 hours ago
USATSI_17967240_168388303_lowres
News

What A Hornets-Jazz Trade Involving Donovan Mitchell Could Look Like

By Brett Siegel19 hours ago
USATSI_6981024_168388303_lowres
News

Norris Cole Signs With New Team

By Ben Stinar19 hours ago