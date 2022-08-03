VIRAL VIDEO: Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Victor Oladipo And Harrison Barnes Playing Pick-Up

On Tuesday, Overtime reposted a video to Twitter (via austinjaustinj/IG), of NBA stars Russell Westbrook (Los Angeles Lakers), Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers), Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings) and Victor Oladipo (Miami Heat) all playing pick-up basketball.

Over the summer, either with trainers, or in Pro-Am leagues, there is always great content filmed of NBA stars putting in work.

In this specific video, there are several former duos.

Oladipo and Westbrook played together on the Oklahoma City Thunder for one season together.

During that 2016-17 season, Westbrook won the MVP of the NBA.

That summer, the Thunder traded Oladipo in a package that landed them George from the Indiana Pacers.

George then played with Westbrook for two seasons.

They were an awesome duo to watch, but they failed to win a playoff series, and lost in the first-round to the Utah Jazz (2018) and Portland Trail Blazers (2019).

After spending 11 seasons with the Thunder, Westbrook was traded to the Houston Rockets in the summer of 2019.

The Thunder also sent George to the Los Angeles Clippers (where he still plays).

As for Westbrook, he was then traded from the Rockets to the Washington Wizards in the summer of 2020.

After that, he was traded from the Wizards to the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer of 2021.

Last season, he averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 78 games playing for the Lakers.

However, the team struggled, and they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 33-49 record.