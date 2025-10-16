11-Year NBA Vet Spencer Dinwiddie Becomes a Top Available Guard
Spencer Dinwiddie is on his way back on the NBA free agency market.
On Thursday, it was revealed that the Charlotte Hornets are moving on from the veteran guard. The move comes as a bit of a shock, considering Dinwiddie was an early offseason signing for the Hornets.
via @ShamsCharania: The Charlotte Hornets are waiving guard Spencer Dinwiddie, sources tell ESPN. Dinwiddie, an 11-year NBA veteran, signed a one-year deal with the Hornets in July free agency. Charlotte had to release a guaranteed salary ahead of season opener next week.
Dinwiddie was slated to make $3.63 million with the Hornets for the 2025-2026 NBA season. Now, he hits the waiver wire, where he could become a potential free agent.
If and when Dinwiddie clears waivers, he’ become one of the league’s top point guards available.
Quick Rundown of the Top Point Guards Available
1. Ben Simmons
The former No. 1 pick has been rumored to be contemplating taking the season off or retiring. Either way, there hasn’t been a lot of traction for him since the New York Knicks made a handful of signings a few weeks ago.
2. Monte Morris
A calf injury earlier this offseason caused the Indiana Pacers to cut ties with Morris before they even reached training camp. If healthy, Morris is a logical option for win-now teams.
3. Patty Mills
It’s unclear how much gas is left in the tank for Mills. He had stints with the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers last season.
What Does Dinwiddie Bring?
Dinwiddie has been in the league since 2014. He started his career with the Detroit Pistons, but started making a name for himself during his first tenure with the Brooklyn Nets.
In four seasons, Dinwiddie posted averages of 16.2 points, 5.9 assists, and 3.1 rebounds. He shot 41 percent from the field and knocked down 32 percent of his threes.
After the 215-game run with the Nets, Dinwiddie joined the Washington Wizards before getting traded to the Dallas Mavericks during the 2021-2022 season. He made it back to Brooklyn via trade in 2022-2023. The veteran’s most recent stints came with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Mavericks.
Last season, Dinwiddie appeared in 79 games with the Mavs. He shot 41 percent from the field and 33 percent from beyond the arc. He averaged 11 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists throughout the season.