12-Year NBA Veteran Reportedly Arrested For Domestic Violence

On Thursday morning, disturbing news was reported about 12-year NBA veteran Eric Bledsoe.

According to TMZ, the 32-year-old was arrested for domestic violence in California.

Via TMZ's article: "Ex-NBA player Eric Bledsoe was arrested for domestic violence on Wednesday ... just hours after reports he is signing with the CBA's Shanghai Sharks, TMZ Sports has learned."

Bledsoe played his college basketball for Kentucky and was the 18th overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft.

After playing the first three seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Clippers, he was then traded to the Phoenix Suns, where he had the best individual seasons of his career.

In 2016, he averaged 20.4 points and 6.1 assists per contest and in 2017, he averaged 21.1 points and 6.3 assists per contest.

However, the Suns did not make the NBA Playoffs in either of those seasons.

In addition to the Clippers and Suns, he has also spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans.

With the Bucks, he was their starting point guard and helped them make the NBA Playoffs three seasons in a row (from 2018-20).

Most recently he played 54 games for the Clippers last season and averaged 9.9 points and 4.2 assists per contest.

During the season, he was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers, but he did not appear in a game with the franchise (they waived him over the offseason).

On Wednesday, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando reported that Bledsoe agreed to a deal with the Shanghai Sharks (a team in the CBA) (h/t Hoops Rumors).